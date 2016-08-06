Alt+Home: Everything New is old again

The Wit.nes by Dustin Long

If you want to reconstruct an entire game in the style of the classic Nintendo Entertainment System and you happen to know how to code in Assembly, you can’t get more authentic than building something that can be played from an actual game cartridge. While hobbyists have been capable of creating unique programs for the Nintendo hardware for years, Dustin Long (aka Dustmop) raised the bar by translating an existing contemporary game, Thekla Inc’s The Witness, into this format. You can play it in any old emulator, but if you’ve got the hardware and the know-how, you can fire the thing into a blank cartridge & play it right through your NES console, provided you’ve managed to keep yours alive and kicking for the last three decades!

In The Witness, players explore an island filled with puzzles that have to be solved in order to progress to new parts of the island and move the story along. All of the puzzles have the same grid format, with solutions that often require inspecting the environments for clues. What makes this particular demake work so well is that while the original is presented as a 3D experience, the primary interaction players have with it is through its two-dimensional puzzles. Wit.nes simplifies the experience to its core “hook;” just as in the forerunning game, most of your time will be spent solving mazes on a puzzle grid. The island setpiece is still there, but it’s even more of a backdrop because of the simplicity mandated by the game’s format.

Besides the novelty of its physical manifestation, there’s a slightly more obscure reason The Wit.nes is in this list. The designer of The Witness, Jonathan Blow, made a name for himself in 2008 with Braid, a game rife with references and nods to classic games. Rolling his latest project back to an 8-bit framework is only fitting!