Essays In Conversation 4: Video Game Art Shows and Third-Places

Eron: But, to return to showing physical versions of this work in a bar, think about how long you typically spend looking at an image on the internet. Not long. Think about how small, how low resolution that digital image is on your phone or in a window on your computer. Then, for example, think about looking at one of Maddison Morgenstern’s datamosh prints, where even in an informal of third space, it is normal to just stand there looking at a 24” ultra-high-res print for two minutes. When was the last time you spent two minutes looking at any one image online? That’s an eternity in digital time!

Kent: Right. This would be like the equivalent of staying on one person's tweet for two hours.

Eron: I had this amazing class with Michael Asher when he was still alive at Cal Arts called Post Studio, which was started by John Baldessari. The idea was that it's this radical class where you talk about a group of art until no one wants to talk about it anymore. That is the only framework.

Kent: Holy shit.

Eron: That can mean two hours. But we also had times where there were huge dust-ups and proxy-arguments that took 10 hours. But the one thing I learned that has inspired my art and curation most is the idea that what you think of a piece of art is always changing. What you think at 10 minutes and what you think at 50 minutes, and three hours, and three days, and seven days, and a year, and five years will not be the same.

Kent: Everything that happens after that conversation informs it as well.

Eron: The internet so often denies that. It denies that changing existence in time. It says, "Just retweet."

Kent: Right. Yeah, just fave and move on. If you can even take on the physical task of scrolling back that far, even finding it in the sea, even a month's worth of tweets is impossible.