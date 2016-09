Modtag! European Phenotypes and Names Only

Nachtrag: Nur wenige Wochen nach der Aufregung um die oben beschriebene Mod setzte ein Modder namens lambchop19 noch eins drauf: Die Mod Make Space Great Again übernimmt nicht nur die "Whites Only"-Politik von "European Phenotypes & Names", sondern setzt zum Rundumschlag gegen all das an, was der - nomen est omen - Trump-Fan an der Gegenwart so furchtbar findet.

"Sick of feminism and progressivism being shoved into all forms of media by their cultist adherents? Did you roll your eyes at the fact that all the human leaders are now women by default despite only a fraction of current countries being run by women - and often poorly run at that? Want your space game to feel like PC games used to - i.e., like they were designed for straight, white men?

Then this is the mod for you!

This mod replaces all the default leaders with male ones, makes a new white European only name list, makes a new white European only race, makes a new empire using said race and name list called "The Empire of Man" with Donald Trump as the leader. "