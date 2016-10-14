Sin, Apocalypse, Cash: The Beginner’s Guide - part 2

What if we refused to obey the narrator’s most rudimentary commands – like the very first one to enable audio?

After all of the bellowing and moaning and self-flagellating of the last third of the game, it is interesting how I now notice that, restarting the game, the game really takes some seriously awkward time up-front to insist that the player has the audio enabled.

If your annoyance and distrust of the narrator’s emo tomfoolery was anywhere near the amount of mine, by the end of the game you would basically go out of your way to do the opposite of what he says. Even if your reaction wasn’t so visceral (indeed, I’m dramatizing what was simply exasperation and distaste), the narrator, and even the game itself, has been shown to be highly and multitudinously suspect. So why would a player listen to even the most rudimentary commands?

Or to put it more directly: a savvy audience member would leverage that distrust and read that as a cue ignore the [highly unreliable] narrator, which would mean muting the audio. And leave it that way…

…for the whole game.

Just walk around most of the spaces and explore. A player probably can’t easily finish the whole game without the narrator on the first play through, since there are a few button sequences that are verbally cued, but it would be quite easy enough to remember or to write them down for a second play through. All said, simply by muting the audio, it would be easily enough to have a long pleasant meander around some well-realized, oft-romantic, and subtly surreal spaces in the game.