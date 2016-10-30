Alt+Home: Hallowed Horror

The Uncle Who Works for Nintendo

Michael Lutz

Remember that childhood friend who lived on your street and claimed to have a tertiary relative who worked for a major game publisher? They always seemed to know all the hidden secrets in every game, so maybe it was true! Perhaps you hung out with the kid who loved to tell wild stories, the kind that only they could corroborate and seemed to get more far-fetched every time. Their dad didn’t really unearth a human skull in the garden, right? They had a better game system than you did though, so you kept playing at their house even if they were completely full of crap. Tall tales and urban legends still run rampant through schoolyards and groups of friends, but they were infinitely more mysterious before the Internet was around to quickly debunk them.

The Uncle Who Works for Nintendo is a piece of interactive fiction that operates on that very scrap of uncertainty that let your young imagination pull your strings just for the sake of finding out just a few more juicy secrets about that boss on level eight. It takes place during a sleepover at a friend’s house, and the titular Uncle who works for Nintendo is on his way for a visit. This innocuous premise doesn’t even remotely betray how unnerving the night becomes as the hours tick by and the Uncle draws closer, so brace yourself for the surreal and be ready for anything.