DEEP-ROTED GAMES: An interview with Simon Flesser (Simogo)

Year Walk seems to be a bit of an outlier in your work, when it comes to mood (which is dark, not to say horrific) and setting. Let’s maybe start with how the game came to be. In his article “He Met His Own Funeral Procession. The Year Walk Ritual in Swedish Folk Tradition”, Tommy Kuusela writes that you came across the tradition of årsgång by reading a popular book on folkolore, "Årets högtider" by Ebbe Schön. Is this correct? If so, was it clear for you from the beginning that this would make for an interesting game setting and did it take a lot of effort to convince everyone to make this the next Simogo game?

That is indeed correct. Jonas Tarestad, who wrote the script that we, losely, based Year Walk on found it in the book you mentioned. So, when Jonas sent me the script, the first thing I thought was how very game-like the whole tradition seemed, and so I joked a bit about it over the phone with Jonas. But later the same weekend I started to sit down and try to imagine how a game like that would play out, and I later suggested it for Jonas and Magnus. It didn’t take much convincing to be honest. I think our biggest fears was making something that felt this large in scope.

What kind of research did you do for the game? Year Walk sometimes feels like a veritable compendium of Swedish folkolore. Did you find all your relevant information in Schön’s book? It would be especially interesting to know if you also spoke to people, or if it’s purely a “bookish” take on folk tales.

It’s a little bit of everything. We did some research, both in books and on the internet, but I think the great thing about basing something on folk lore is that it’s so much about hearsay, altering the stories, and so in that way we only continued the tradition of lying to children.