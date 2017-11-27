Why it feels wonderful to be German while Wolfenstein is alive and fantastic

The following essay by Pascal Wagner was first published in issue 95 of the wonderful Unwinnable Monthly.

You should think playing Nazi shooter Wolfenstein: The New Order while living in Germany must feel alarming. The whole concept of the game is to mock your own past, after all. And who likes to be mocked, even more so by one of the parties who put your country back into place after it ventured into the abyss? It has to be humiliating.

But let me tell you: it isn't. Experiencing a fictional Third Reich dystopia like Wolfenstein's is fantastic. It feels incredibly healthy, not only because playing a good game is fun in itself. The game conveys a message that can be very hard to understand for people not socialized in Germany.