A Virtual Reality Skeptic's Reading List

For the longest time, VR was always right around the chronological corner and going to radically change everything.

But aside from the understandable desire to find someone that will help them make sense of this philosophically poignant acronym, my real lightbulb moment was realizing who the confused reached out to for the answer itself contained answers. Fundamental elements of this myth of VR are revealed when a questioner’s first impulse is to seek out someone whose credentials are having spent thousands of hours getting sliced in half by the cyborg ninja Genji alongside reading sci-fi books that like to use “gritty” and “prescient” in their marketing blurbs. From cyberpunk’s electric-samurai-warrior dreams to the Matrix’s electronic-warrior-monk dreams to Ready Player One’s electric-D&D-warrior dream ...Oh, and I guess we should count the Nintendo Virtual Boy (#vaporwave)... certain sectors of media fandom, including videogames, have been one of the most fervent crusaders upholding VR as a mythical holy grail.

For us [mostly white, male] Gen Xers and older Millennials, a major pillar of our media fandom theology has been that VR is right around the chronological corner and going to radically change everything from how we experience our favorite shows to our perception of humanity. Snow Crash, the Red Pill, whatever its form, the myth of VR is tied is some power to reshape the world; and it always looked and felt like crap—what is the Virtual Boy but a red solo cup with the word “Grail” written on it in sharpie?—until now. As of 2017, we have some assorted technologies that feel a bit like the stories we’ve been told about the world-changing VR, and so the apostles’ chants about the digital Ragnarok rise in fervor, and of course the unconverted quizzically mumble.