Essays In Conversation 3: Building Your Digital White Whale To Take Its Photo

Eron Rauch: Your project for Screen Knowledges was a return to Garry's Mod as a source material. Can you tell me a bit about your history with the game and what makes it such a compelling foil?

Kent Sheely: I was introduced to Garry's Mod shortly after it came out. So it would have been like 2005, 2006. It was when I was still in school and trying to figure out what I wanted to with my work going forward. It was something I'd do with a friend of mine who was in the same program as I was. We would both join the same game of the same server and collectively let whatever came to mind just build. Because Garry's Mod is a sandbox, you can bring in objects and build with them. Build vehicles, build structures, whatever you want. And there's also a wealth of assets and tools that people online have uploaded. So it's really, it's an endless creative realm.

It has so much creative potential in it but it has its own rules. It has its own framework. It's built in Source Engine. So it's got the Source Engine's collision detection and gravity. It became the template for what a lot of my later work about working within restrictive rules to create things that were unintended from the original. Garry's Mod was originally just intended as a toy. But I continually come back to it just because it's like a big bucket of LEGOs, where you have to work within the rule set that the toy has in place. But you can pretty much build anything. You're restricted but it has unlimited potential if that makes sense? So that's why I keep coming back to it. Just because it's the only mainstream game I've ever found that works that way.