The Emperor's New Clothes

Again, it took hard and thankless work to push back against this preconception and broaden the way we talk about this medium, much of it carried out by marginalized writers who were never properly credited for their achievements. Today, well, things are far from perfect, but you rarely see major outlets declare that games are just flat out better than movies or whatever. Sustained discussion and self-reflection have brought us to a point where videogame exceptionalism is generally frowned upon in the critical community.

On Youtube, meanwhile, you can still find this lazy rhetoric all over the place. Videogame exceptionalism can be seen in this Nerdwriter video, where he describes Journey by saying that “the gameplay, the music, the symbolism [...] puts you in an emotional space unique to all other forms of media.” It’s at the heart of this Think Fact video arguing that “there is a very strong case that videogames themselves can be considered the ultimate artistic media [...]”. It’s on full display in this video by Troy Leavitt, where he goes so far as to claim that “[...] videogames actually represent the pinnacle of artistic achievement for humanity”. Often, it lurks behind the scenes, informing a number of seemingly unrelated arguments such as the uncritical worship of immersion (a quality that is thought to set games apart from other media).

The fact that videogame exceptionalism has spread to Youtube is disappointing, but on some level it’s also kind of understandable. I would be lying if I said I didn’t go through a phase myself where I held strong opinions on how videogames compared to other media. However, the thing that ultimately pushed me to move past these preconceptions and led me to ask more fruitful questions was the engagement and the theoretical debates of my peers, a level of self-reflection and meta-discussion that I am not sure is even possible on Youtube.

The reason academics and traditional critics were ultimately able to push back against the poisonous influence of videogame exceptionalism is that they are part of a critical community. Not a healthy one, not a fair or egalitarian one, but still one that drives a fundamental transfer of ideas. The reason I am more concerned about videogame exceptionalism on Youtube, the reason I fear it might forever regurgitate tired talking points from yesteryear, is that there is no real critical community on that site.

As a platform, Youtube is incredibly insular. There’s a huge barrier of entry both to consuming and to creating hour-long video essays, so few of these critics ever respond to somebody else’s video with one of their own the way a writer might respond to somebody else’s article - unless, of course, there is some sort of beef to settle. Meanwhile, from the outside, it takes a huge time commitment to familiarize yourself with the work of even one video essayist and once you do, there’s no easy way to reference their work in your writing, just as there is no great solution for how to feature a written article in a Youtube video (given how tightly the platform regulates what kind of external links can be placed on top of the actual video).